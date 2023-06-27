New York road intersection co-named in honour of BR Ambedkar

The intersection of 61st Street and Broadway has been named as “Dr BR Ambedkar Way.” The co-naming ceremony of the intersection was hosted by Councilwoman Julie Won, and the Shri Guru Ravidas Temple of New York,.

An intersection of roads in New York City has been co-named after Dr BR Ambedkar in honour of the legendary social activist and the architect of Indian Constitution. The intersection of 61st Street and Broadway in New York has been co-named after Dr BR Ambedkar.

The co-naming ceremony of the intersection was hosted by Councilwoman Julie Won, and the Shri Guru Ravidas Temple of New York, which is located at the intersection of 61st Street and Broadway.

Congresswoman Grace Meng, state Senator Michael Gianaris and Assemblyman Steven Raga were also present at the naming ceremony.

During the event, Won said Ambedkar was an international symbol against caste discrimination.

“As the district that’s home to Shri Guru Ravidass Temple of New York and thousands of Dalit community members, I’m honoured that we as a community commemorated the life and contributions of Dr Ambedkar with this street co-naming,” Won said during the event as reported by Sunny Side Post.

The official Twitter handle of India in New York wrote, “Grateful for the honour bestowed on t he architect of Indian Constitution ,” while sharing the images from the ceremony.

Dr BR Ambedkar fondly known as Babasaheb was an economist, law expert and social reformer whose life work was dedicated to social equality and eradicating the caste system in India.

He was appointed as the chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee and he also led the Dalit and minority rights movement in India after Independence.

Born in Madhya Pradesh, Ambedkar had also lived in the United States to study at Columbia University in New York City where he earned a PhD in economics.

Ambedkar’s life journey reflects his quest for the upliftment of the Dalit community. He even published the book Annihilation of Caste in 1936 to raise his voice against the caste system and discrimination.

