New York road intersection co-named in honour of BR Ambedkar

An intersection of roads in New York City has been co-named after Dr BR Ambedkar in honour of the legendary social activist and the architect of Indian Constitution. The intersection of 61st Street and Broadway in New York has been co-named after Dr BR Ambedkar.

The co-naming ceremony of the intersection was hosted by Councilwoman Julie Won, and the Shri Guru Ravidas Temple of New York, which is located at the intersection of 61st Street and Broadway.

Congresswoman Grace Meng, state Senator Michael Gianaris and Assemblyman Steven Raga were also present at the naming ceremony.