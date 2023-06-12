CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsLarge weekend street party turns violent in New York, 13 injured

Large weekend street party turns violent in New York, 13 injured

Large weekend street party turns violent in New York, 13 injured
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Jun 12, 2023 4:16:28 PM IST (Published)

At least four people suffered gunshot wounds and five others had apparent knife wounds, among other injuries, police said.

A street party that attracted hundreds of people turned violent early Sunday in Syracuse, New York, leaving at least 13 people injured, authorities said.

At least four people suffered gunshot wounds and five others had apparent knife wounds, among other injuries, police said.
Other victims were apparently accidently struck by vehicles while fleeing what the department said was a “large gathering of hundreds of people" on the city's West Side.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X