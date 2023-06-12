Large weekend street party turns violent in New York, 13 injured

At least four people suffered gunshot wounds and five others had apparent knife wounds, among other injuries, police said.

A street party that attracted hundreds of people turned violent early Sunday in Syracuse, New York, leaving at least 13 people injured, authorities said.

Other victims were apparently accidently struck by vehicles while fleeing what the department said was a “large gathering of hundreds of people" on the city's West Side.