New Year 2023: From US to Dubai and India, how the world bid farewell to 2022 | In Pics

People commemorate the occasion with their friends and family members with parties, celebrations, and fireworks that light up the skies across the world. New Year celebrations have always been a time to reset, unwind, and welcome the future with open arms. Here are the visuals from top cities of the world that went into celebration as soon as the world entered into the new year of the Gregorian calendar.

Times Square |

New York City joined the glow of the new year with a dazzling night spectacle. For the first time since the COVID pandemic hit, New Year's Eve in Times Square had no limits on the number of people joining in for one of the globe's most iconic parties.

Burj Khalifa | Fireworks at the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa during the New Year's Eve celebration in Dubai. UAE witnessed a huge display of fireworks as people thronged to celebrate the new year.

Victoria Harbour | Hong Kong welcomed the New Year with a multimedia light show over Victoria Harbour. The city's famous harbour provided a stunning backdrop to new year celebrations after it scrapped almost all of its pandemic restrictions on Thursday.

London Eye | Fireworks light-up the sky over the London Eye in central London to celebrate the New Year on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. London's mayor Sadiq Khan claimed that the city welcomed in the new year with a 12-minute firework display set to music, which was the biggest in Europe.

Arc de Triomphe | A sound and light show is projected on the Arc de Triomphe during New Year celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris amid a large gathering of crowd.

Juhu Beach | One of Mumbai's most popular beaches, Juhu beach was crowded as people gather to watch the last sunset of 2022. People stepped out to celebrate the occasion after two years of Covid-19 disruptions.

Santos Bay | A man celebrates the start of the New Year as he watches fireworks explode over Santos Bay at Santos in Brazil on early Sunday.