As Liz Truss gears up to take over as UK Prime Minister, what is in store for India?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini While serving as the international trade secretary in the Boris Johnson government, Truss inked the India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) in May 2021. She travelled to India and held virtual talks with Piyush Goyal, in which she described the Asian nation as a “big, major opportunity"

British Prime Minister-elect Liz Truss is known for championing deeper India-UK strategic and economic ties. While serving as the international trade secretary in the Boris Johnson government, Truss inked the India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) in May 2021. She travelled to India and held virtual talks with Piyush Goyal, in which she described the Asian nation as a “big, major opportunity".

“I see the UK and India in a sweet spot of the trade dynamics that are building up," news agency PTI quoted Truss as saying last year while addressing a special reception hosted by the Lord Mayor of London to celebrate the UK-India Economic Partnership.

The two countries are in the process of concluding negotiations for a comprehensive FTA by Diwali and experts have finalised 19 out of 26 chapters.

ALSO READ:

Five of the remaining chapters are a matter that can be addressed in a one-day session, Hindustan Times reported quoting two senior officials. Two chapters could take time as they contain items such as automobiles which are of interest to both sides.

An Indian team is expected to visit London to discuss the matters. Officials feel the trip could be delayed by a week or 10 days in the light of a new British government being formed under the leadership of Liz Truss. However, both sides are confident of meeting the Diwali deadline.

On July 29, the two countries concluded the fifth round of talks for the FTA. Experts from UK and India conducted detailed discussions in 85 sessions covering 15 policy areas.

Liz Truss is set to be formally appointed as the next prime minister of the UK after she defeated Indian-origin minister Rishi Sunak to become the leader of the Conservative Party. Truss, 47, received 81,326 votes in the leadership contest, while Sunak received 60,399, Mint reported. Queen Elizabeth II will formally appoint Truss as the next prime minister on Tuesday in a ceremony at the Queen’s Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Leaders in India will also keep a close watch on Truss’s stance on the Ukraine conflict. While Britain expressed understanding of the Indian position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leaders will wait and watch if Truss continues Johnson’s policy to support Ukraine. During her visit to India in March this year, Truss met several leaders, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. She had then stressed the importance of building strong ties between the two nations, more than ever before.

“Deeper ties between Britain and India will boost security in the Indo-Pacific and globally, and create jobs and opportunities in both countries,” Truss had said ahead of her visit to India.

She also pitched herself as pro-business to the Indian community during one of her hustings in August this year. Truss pledged to deepen ties with India in areas of defence, trade and people-to-people fronts. She also said that once made the PM, she would like to visit India frequently, The Times of India had reported earlier.