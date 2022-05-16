New Sri Lankan PM to chair meet on 21st Amendment; all you need to know

Barely a few days after taking oath as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, the former Opposition leader, is planning to introduce the 21st Amendment to the country’s Constitution, according to a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Sri Lankan cabinet, headed by PM Wickremesinghe, will discuss the proposed amendment today. The cabinet will take a call on approving the amendment following the discussion, added the PMO communiqué.

The notification, however, didn’t clarify which draft of the proposed amendment will be discussed by the cabinet. Multiple versions of the 21st Amendment have been proposed by several political parties, with at least one of them including provisions to abolish the executive presidency.

The discussions come in the wake of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa facing unprecedented protests on allegations of corruption and demand for his resignation.

What is the 21st Amendment?

As stated above, different drafts of the 21st Amendment are being pushed by different parties, but the underlying aim of all these drafts is to reduce the role of a Sri Lankan President to a ceremonial leader.

If the cabinet approves the amendment, the President will have no personal discretion in appointing or dismissing the Prime Minister in Sri Lanka. Besides, cabinet ministers in Sri Lanka will be appointed by the President on Prime Minister’s recommendation. Nevertheless, most drafts of the amendment keep the powers of the Sri Lankan President on all three armed forces intact.

What has prompted the 21st Amendment?

In 2015, the 19th Amendment was introduced to the Sri Lankan Constitution. The bill reduced the powers of the Sri Lankan President. A President could no longer remove the Prime Minister as per discretion.

Later, in 2019, when Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the presidential election, he scrapped the 19th Amendment. At the time, Gotabaya’s elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was the Prime Minister of the island nation. Subsequently, in 2020, when the Rajapaksas registered a massive victory in the general elections, they passed the 20th Amendment (20A), which increased the executive powers of the Sri Lankan President. The 20(A) Amendment also removed the limitations on presidential powers with respect to key appointments to independent institutions.

Therefore, the 21st Amendment is now being brought to undo provisions of the 20(A) Amendment.