New Delhi to host 90th Interpol General Assembly: All you need to know

The General Assembly of the International Criminal Police Organisation, commonly known as Interpol, will be meeting from October 18 to 21 in New Delhi. The General Assembly is the international policing organisation’s top governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions. The meeting is attended by delegates and representatives of each member state. This year, the 90th meeting of the General Assembly will be hosted in the Indian capital.

The General Assembly is the supreme governing body of Interpol, an organisation that was founded in 1923 to bring international cooperation in law enforcement. Today, the organisation has 195 member states. The meeting of Interpol’s General Assembly is a way for member states to discuss the objectives set by the organisation, review and approve the programme of activities, go through the financial policy for the coming year, and have opportunities for knowledge sharing.

The upcoming general assembly will see presentations, workshops and discussions on topics like the future of policing, Interpol’s Global Crime Trends Report, and policing initiatives related to crimes like financial crime and anti-corruption, cybercrime, and crimes against children. The meeting will also see discussions around the organisation’s new I-Familia database, which helps identify missing persons using family DNA.

The General Assembly also elects the members of the Executive Committee when it meets. Currently, the post of the President of the organisation is held by Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi and the Secretary-General is Jürgen Stock. The upcoming General Assembly will see elections for the two vacant posts of the vice president for Europe and the delegate for Africa.

Apart from the elections, panels will be constituted including a special panel for the centenary celebrations of the organisation’s existence in 2023, a panel on diversity and another one for multi-stakeholder strategic partnerships.