Netizens 'hopeful' after 12 Republicans vote for same-sex marriage protection bill

While some people like Republican Senator James Lankford, pointed out that the bill was opposed to religious liberties, others welcomed the move and even hailed the 12 Republicans for voting for the bill
All Americans deserve respect. The Democrats’ marriage bill undermines our nation’s respect for religious liberties. pic.twitter.com/TiKOXSux4a— Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) November 29, 2022
Strange feeling, to see something as basic and as personal as the durability of your marriage come up for debate on the Senate floor.— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 29, 2022
What’s fascinating about Congress voting to protect same sex marriage is that it’s happening nearly 20 years after gay marriage became legal at the state level in Massachusetts. The governor then? Mitt Romney, who opposed it vigorously. He voted to protect SSM today as a senator— Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) November 30, 2022
The Senate has passed the Respect For Marriage Act which protects both same sex marriage and interracial marriage. Even 12 Republicans voted for it.This is the kind of great hopeful news we need more often. 💙— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 30, 2022
In 1996 when Congress banned same sex marriage,I said on the Senate floor: “To me, this is ugly politics…it’s about dividing us instead of bringing us together.” Thank you to 61 Senators for bringing us together because whom you love is NOT the business of Congress.— Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) November 30, 2022