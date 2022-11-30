Netizens 'hopeful' after 12 Republicans vote for same-sex marriage protection bill

While some people like Republican Senator James Lankford, pointed out that the bill was opposed to religious liberties, others welcomed the move and even hailed the 12 Republicans for voting for the bill

Social media was divided on the passage of the legislation by the US Senate to protect the federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriage, called the Respect for Marriage Act, in a landmark bipartisan vote on Tuesday. The move comes amid concerns that the Supreme Court could overturn a 2015 decision that legalised same-sex marriage nationwide.

The legislation now needs the approval of the House before sending it to US President Joe Biden for his signature to convert the bill into law. The House is likely to pass the bill before yearend, possibly by next week.

The bill received 61 votes to 36. It was supported by 12 Republicans along with 49 Democrats. Democrat representative from Georgia Raphael Warnock was absent, as were two Republican senators.

While some like Republican Senator James Lankford pointed out that the bill was opposed to religious liberties, others welcomed the move and even hailed the 12 Republicans for voting for the bill.

Senator James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) wrote on Twitter: “All Americans deserve respect. The Democrats’ marriage bill undermines our nation’s respect for religious liberties.”

All Americans deserve respect. The Democrats’ marriage bill undermines our nation’s respect for religious liberties. pic.twitter.com/TiKOXSux4a — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) November 29, 2022

Politician Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) said that though it was a strange feeling to see the Senate debate on “something as basic and as personal as the durability of your marriage”, he hoped that it would act to protect millions of families.

Strange feeling, to see something as basic and as personal as the durability of your marriage come up for debate on the Senate floor. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 29, 2022

Journalist Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) said it was fascinating that Congress was voting to protect same-sex marriage nearly 20 years after gay marriage was legalised at the state level in Massachusetts. Then governor of the state Mitt Romney had opposed it vigorously but voted to protect same-sex marriage as a Senator now.

What’s fascinating about Congress voting to protect same sex marriage is that it’s happening nearly 20 years after gay marriage became legal at the state level in Massachusetts. The governor then? Mitt Romney, who opposed it vigorously. He voted to protect SSM today as a senator — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) November 30, 2022

Singer-songwriter Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) said apart from the Senate passing the Respect for Marriage Act, what was more significant was that 12 Republicans voted for the bill.

“This is the kind of great hopeful news we need more often,” Davila said on Twitter.

The Senate has passed the Respect For Marriage Act which protects both same sex marriage and interracial marriage. Even 12 Republicans voted for it. This is the kind of great hopeful news we need more often. 💙— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 30, 2022

Politician and lobbyist Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) wrote: “In 1996 when Congress banned same-sex marriage, I said on the Senate floor: “To me, this is ugly politics…it’s about dividing us instead of bringing us together.” Thank you to 61 Senators for bringing us together because whom you love is NOT the business of Congress.”