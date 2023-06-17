Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

In April this year, Paudel was flown to Delhi to seek advanced treatment for chest and abdominal problems at a premier government hospital, officials had said.

Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel was admitted to Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center in Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital after he complained of chest pain early Saturday.

"His health condition is normal," Chiranjibi Adhikari, Personal Secretary of Nepal President, told news agency ANI.

In April this year, Paudel was flown to Delhi to seek advanced treatment for chest and abdominal problems at a premier government hospital, officials had said. He was was shifted to AIIMS Delhi from Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu's Maharajgunj as his oxygen level dipped.

Paudel, 78, had earlier spent five days in April in the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) in the Nepali capital of Kathmandu, after complaining of a chest problem, Reuters reported.

Poudel of the Nepali Congress was elected as the new president of Nepal in March 2023, in a relief to the fragile coalition government headed by Prime Minister 'Prachanda'.

Poudel, a common candidate of the eight-party alliance that included the Nepali Congress and Prime Minister 'Prachanda'-led CPN (Maoist Center), received the vote of 214 lawmakers of Parliament and 352 provincial assembly members.

(With inputs from agencies)