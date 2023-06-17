Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

In April this year, Paudel was flown to Delhi to seek advanced treatment for chest and abdominal problems at a premier government hospital, officials had said.

Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel was admitted to Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center in Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital after he complained of chest pain early Saturday.

"His health condition is normal," Chiranjibi Adhikari, Personal Secretary of Nepal President, told news agency ANI.