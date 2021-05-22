  • SENSEX
Nepal president dissolves Parliament; announces mid-term polls in November

Updated : May 22, 2021 10:13:14 IST

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Saturday dissolved the House of Representatives and announced mid-term polls on November 12 and 19
Bhandari's announcement came after Prime Minister Oli recommended the dissolution of the 275-member House following an emergency midnight Cabinet meeting.
Published : May 22, 2021 10:13 AM IST

Sebi doubles overseas investment limit of AIF, VCF to USD 1,500 mn

COVID 2nd wave: Rural unemployment doubles in 1 week; experts discuss measures to address the crisis

JSW Steel Q4 results: Net profit zooms 1,717% YoY to Rs 4,191 crore; beats estimates

