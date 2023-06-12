Nepal's National Assembly chairman visits Beijing to hold talks with China's top legislator

According to a press release issued by the Nepalese Embassy in Beijing, both sides agreed to further work together to promote economic development in the fields of trade, energy, air connectivity, infrastructure, power grid and border points.

Nepal's National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina on Monday held talks with China's top legislator Zhao Leji in Beijing and the two sides agreed to advance cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

Timilsina, who is leading a nine-member Nepalese delegation, and Zhao during their meeting at the Great Hall of People exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, according to a press release issued by the Nepalese Embassy in Beijing.

"Both sides appreciated the ever-growing bilateral relations between Nepal and China based on the principles of peaceful coexistence, mutual trust and mutual understanding," it said.