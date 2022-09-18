    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Nepal landslide death toll rises to 22

    Nepal landslide death toll rises to 22

    Nepal landslide death toll rises to 22
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    At least 70 people have been killed, and 13 went missing across Nepal in flash floods and landslides this year, according to official data.

    Rescuers in Nepal battled against torrential rains to pull out bodies from the wreckage of homes buried by a landslide that caused 22 deaths and injured 10 people, officials said on Sunday.
    The latest calamity occurred in Achham district, about 450 km (281 miles) west of the capital city of Kathmandu.
    Flash floods and landslides are a common occurrence in the mountainous terrain of the Himalayan nation, especially during the annual monsoon rains between June and September.
    At least 70 people have been killed, and 13 went missing across the country in flash floods and landslides this year, according to official data.
    Volunteers, police and military rescuers were looking for people missing in Achham. In the neighbouring Kailali district, authorities recovered a body of a fisherman who had been swept away in the overflowing Geta river.
    Yagya Raj Joshi, an official in Kailali said about 1,500 people displaced because of the floods were sheltered in public buildings.
    Local media broadcasted images of swathes of farms inundated by flood waters, a destroyed suspension bridge and villagers wading through chest-deep water.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Nepal

    Previous Article

    Strong earthquake hits Taiwan with 50 aftershocks, tsunami warning issued

    Next Article

    World Bamboo Day 2022: History, significance and theme

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng