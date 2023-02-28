Oli’s party withdraws support to PM Prachanda | What's been happening in Nepal

With the three major parties — Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Centre, and RSP — the government has support from at least 141 lawmakers, and Prachanda needs only 138 votes in parliament to continue as the prime minister.

Led by former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Nepal's second-largest political party, the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist-Leninist (CPN-UML), withdrew its support to the government led by PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, following a disagreement over the presidential candidate from the Nepali Congress.

Following this, PM Prachanda is now preparing to reshuffle his Cabinet to fill almost 16 vacancies and keep his newly formed fragile coalition together.

UML's exit follows that of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and has led to another spell of political instability in the Himalayan nation. However, it may not affect the Prachanda-led government immediately, which is still supported by the Nepali Congress and has 89 lawmakers in the house.

According to Bishnu Rijal, deputy chief of the UML's central publicity committee, the party took the decision to leave the government because the prime minister violated the agreement of December 25, 2022, while forming the seven-party coalition government.

"A high-level meeting of the party held under the leadership of party chief KP Sharma Oli on Monday decided to quit the government and withdraw the party's support to the Prachanda-led government," Rijal told PTI.

The primary reason for the break-up of the alliance was the Maoist leader's decision to support the senior Nepali Congress candidate Ram Chandra Paudel for the President's post. The presidential election is set to be held on March 9, and Paudel is from the opposition party, outside the ruling alliance.

Following the UML's exit, several ministers from the party, including Deputy PM and Finance Minister Bishnu Poudyal and Foreign Minister Bimala Rai Poudyal submitted their resignations to Prachanda. There were eight UML ministers in the Prachanda-led government.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) led by former TV journalist Ravi Lamichhane has decided to continue its support for the government from the outside despite withdrawing its ministers.

With the three major parties pulling out, the seven-party coalition has disintegrated. In the 275-member House, t he government has support from at least 141 lawmakers, and Prachanda needs only 138 votes in parliament to continue as the prime minister. However, constitutional experts have stated that the prime minister must face a vote of confidence within 30 days.

"The Prachanda-led government is required to seek a vote of confidence in the Parliament after the major ruling alliance CPN-UML withdrew its support," said senior Nepali Congress leader Prakash Man Singh.

"However, the government led by Prachanda will have no difficulty in surviving the vote with the support from Nepali Congress and other political parties," he added.

Singh further stated that the Nepali Congress would join the coalition government, which includes CPN-Maoist Centre, CPN-Unified Socialist, Nagarik Unmukti Party, Janamat Party, Janta Samajwadi Party, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party and Rastriya Janamorcha. Leaders said the prime minister will have a tough time sharing powers among the eight parties.

Thinking that Cabinet expansion could help keep the coalition intact and garner support for the presidential polls scheduled for March 9, the prime minister is preparing to start discussions to fill vacant Cabinet positions from Tuesday, the newspaper said.

“Though the meeting of the new coalition is yet to be fixed, I think discussions will start from tomorrow,” said Jagannath Khatiwada, spokesperson of the CPN (Unified Socialist), a constituent of the new coalition. “We had not expected the UML to pull out so soon. Now things may move fast.”

Manahari Timilsina, the media expert to the prime minister, said the ruling parties are expected to discuss the allocation of ministerial portfolios within a day or two, as the ministries cannot be kept vacant for long.

In the previous Cabinet, the Janamat Party was dissatisfied with its leaders not getting desired ministry, the Janata Samajwadi Party opted out of the government after failing to get the desired ministries while the Nagarik Unmukti Party refused to join the Cabinet as its demands were not fulfilled.

UML's Vice-Chairman Bishnu Prasad Paudel has claimed that Prachanda used pressure tactics on the UML ministers to quit the government, which forced them to withdraw support. He further alleged that the prime minister demonstrated immaturity by stopping Foreign Minister Poudyal, who was about to visit Geneva, at the eleventh hour.

Paudyal, who is from the UML party, was scheduled to fly to Geneva to attend a high-level session of the UN Human Rights Council. However, PM Prachanda asked her to cancel the visit, which worsened the situation.

With agency inputs.