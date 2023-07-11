Five dead, one missing in Nepal helicopter crash near Mount Everest

A helicopter carrying five foreign nationals went missing near Mount Everest in Nepal while en route from Solukhumbu to Kathmandu.

A private commercial helicopter with six people aboard that went missing near the Mount Everest area in Nepal on Tuesday has crashed in hilly terrain in the country's eastern region, officials said. Out of the six people, five were Mexican nationals.

The Manang Air NA-MV chopper took off from Surke Airport in Solukhumbu district at 10:04 am for Kathmandu and it lost contact at an altitude above 12,000 feet at 10:13 am, said Gyanendra Bhul, Manager at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

The helicopter crashed in the Lamjura area of Likhupike Rural Municipality in the remote mountainous Solukhumbu district. Villagers in the area retrieved five bodies, Koshi province's police said.