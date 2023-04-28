Earthquakes of magnitudes 4.8 and 5.9 jolt Nepal

Bajura’s Dahakot was the epicenter of the earthquakes in Nepal.
Two earthquakes of magnitudes 4.8 and 5.9 on the Richter Scale struck hit Nepal overnight, the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet. The first earthquake measuring 4.9 magnitude struck at 11:58 pm (local time), while the other one jolted parts of the country at 1:30 am, Rajesh Sharma, an official at the Seismological Center in Surkhet District of Nepal, told ANI.
Police, meanwhile said no casualties was reported.
Bajura’s Dahakot was the epicenter of the earthquakes.
