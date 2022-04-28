Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Nepal curbs imports of foreign liquor among dozen "non-essential items"

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
Mini

Nepal recently banned imported liquor among a dozen other "non-essential" goods amid the widening trade deficit and declining foreign currency reserves. Earlier this month, Nepal’s central bank had banned import of vehicles and other luxury items citing the same issue.

Nepal curbs imports of foreign liquor among dozen "non-essential items"
Nepal recently banned imported liquor among a dozen other "non-essential" goods amid the widening trade deficit and declining foreign currency reserves. A commerce ministry directive on Tuesday also prohibited several import items including mobiles, diamonds, tobacco, and large televisions until July.
Similar to Sri Lanka, the Covid-19 pandemic hit Nepal's foreign remittances and tourism earnings denting Nepal's fiscal position. The central bank has said reserves are now down from covering 10 months to just over six months of imports.
Earlier this month, Nepal’s central bank had banned import of vehicles and other luxury items citing the same issue.
Tags
Next Article

China reports first human infection with the H3N8 strain

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More