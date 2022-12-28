English
Two earthquakes strike Nepal's Baglung within an hour
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 28, 2022 8:19:12 AM IST (Published)

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 jolted the Baglung district in Nepal early Wednesday, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC) in Nepal.

An earthquake measuring 4.7 occurred around Adhikari Chaur of Baglung District at 01:23 (local time). "An Earthquake of ml 4.7 occurred around Adhikari Chaur of Baglung District at 01:23 on 2079/09/13 NEMRC/DMG," NEMRC tweeted.
The second earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale struck around Khunga of Baglung District at 02:07 (local time), NEMRC, Nepal tweeted.
"An Earthquake of ml 5.3 occurred around Khunga of Baglung District at 02:07 on 2079/09/13 NEMRC/DMG," the tweet read.
No casualty or damages have been reported so far.
(With inputs from ANI)
