Two earthquakes strike Nepal's Baglung within an hour

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 jolted the Baglung district in Nepal early Wednesday, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC) in Nepal.

An earthquake measuring 4.7 occurred around Adhikari Chaur of Baglung District at 01:23 (local time). "An Earthquake of ml 4.7 occurred around Adhikari Chaur of Baglung District at 01:23 on 2079/09/13 NEMRC/DMG," NEMRC tweeted.

The second earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale struck around Khunga of Baglung District at 02:07 (local time), NEMRC, Nepal tweeted.

"An Earthquake of ml 5.3 occurred around Khunga of Baglung District at 02:07 on 2079/09/13 NEMRC/DMG," the tweet read.

No casualty or damages have been reported so far.

