'Our unity will not falter, I promise you'...Biden affirms support of US & allies to Ukraine

The US President was delivering his remarks at Vilnius University, Lithuania, at the end of the NATO summit, highlighting how the United States, alongside its allies and partners, are supporting Ukraine, defending democratic values, and taking action to address global challenges.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday reaffirmed the unwavering support from US and its allies for Ukraine and emphasised that the country remains independent and free despite the struggle against the Russian aggression.

“We will not waver. I mean that. Our commitment to Ukraine will not weaken. We will stand for freedom today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes," Biden said, adding "After nearly a year and a half of Russia’s forces committing terrible atrocities, including crimes against humanity, the people of Ukraine remain unbroken... Ukraine remains independent. It remains free."

Notably, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed on the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Addressing a crowd of around 10,000, Biden said that each member of NATO knows that "the strength of our people and the power of our unity cannot be denied." He emphasised that the defense of freedom is not a short-term endeavor but a lifelong calling, while praising Lithuania and the Baltic states for their historical struggles for freedom.

"The defense of freedom is not the work of a day or a year—it’s the calling of our lifetime. Of all time. We are steeled for the struggle ahead. Our unity will not falter, I promise you," he said, adding, "Every day we must summon the strength to stand for what is right. To stand for what is true. To stand for freedom. To stand together."

"Putin still wrongly believes that he can outlast Ukraine. He can't believe it is their land, their country, and their future, and even after all this time, Putin still doubts our staying power. He is still making a bad bet," he said.

Before delivering the speech, President Biden held a meeting with Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed gratitude to the American leader, Congress, and the entire US population for their unwavering support in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy acknowledged the significant assistance provided by the United States and thanked all Americans for standing "shoulder to shoulder" with Ukraine. "You gave us huge support and I want to thank all the Americans," he said.

In response, President Biden assured Zelenskyy that the United States is committed to doing everything possible to help Ukraine succeed in its fight against Russia. He emphasised that the joint declaration of support for Ukraine issued by the G7 countries will send a clear message that the support from the world's largest democracies “will last long into the future”.

Biden reassured Zelenskyy that the United States will ensure that Ukraine receives the necessary support. “We’re going to make sure you get what you need,” he said.

Addressing Zelenskyy's frustration over NATO's decision regarding Ukraine's membership, Biden acknowledged the US understanding of the situation. He said Ukraine is paying a “hell of a price” but that the war is “bringing the world together.”

The discussion on Ukraine’s membership formed cracks in the NATO — the US and the Germany feel that there is a need to fast-track the decision and lower the bar for the entry of Ukraine into the alliance. On the other hand, others, including France and the UK, emphasised on the inclusion of the word ‘invitation’ in the draft, to acknowledge that it would not be a technical decision but a political decision to invite Ukraine.

The ongoing war in Ukraine and its unpredictable outcome make it unlikely for NATO to offer Ukraine a membership action plan in the near future. All the 31 member states agree that Kyiv cannot join the alliance while the war is on as it would trigger NATO’s Article 5 mutual defence clause and bring all the member countries into the conflict.