'Our unity will not falter, I promise you'...Biden affirms support of US & allies to Ukraine

The US President was delivering his remarks at Vilnius University, Lithuania, at the end of the NATO summit, highlighting how the United States, alongside its allies and partners, are supporting Ukraine, defending democratic values, and taking action to address global challenges.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday reaffirmed the unwavering support from US and its allies for Ukraine and emphasised that the country remains independent and free despite the struggle against the Russian aggression.

“We will not waver. I mean that. Our commitment to Ukraine will not weaken. We will stand for freedom today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes," Biden said, adding "After nearly a year and a half of Russia’s forces committing terrible atrocities, including crimes against humanity, the people of Ukraine remain unbroken... Ukraine remains independent. It remains free."