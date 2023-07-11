CNBC TV18
NATO Summit 2023: Date, venue, agenda and all you need to know

NATO Summit 2023: Date, venue, agenda and all you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 11, 2023 12:06:26 PM IST (Published)

Ukraine’s membership to NATO, defence spending budget and Turkey-Sweden bilateral meeting will be in focus among other agenda during the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

The NATO Summit is a key gathering where member states and their partners come together to discuss matters of political or strategic significance. Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the membership of Ukraine in NATO is likely to be the top agenda at the summit to be held in Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius, over two days starting on Tuesday.

The leaders of 31 member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will convene for a two-day summit in the Lithuanian capital, where Sweden’s membership bid and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine would be two key issues.
According to Al Jazeera, the members will seek to reaffirm their support for war-torn Ukraine, overcome differences over Sweden’s prospective NATO membership, and display a united stance against Russia’s aggression.
