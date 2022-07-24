Thermal energy, also known as internal energy, is all around us. It is the energy contained inside a system, and is responsible for its temperature. For starters, heat is the flow of thermal energy. This is why those who work in the field of internal heat and its transfer are known as thermal engineers.

Termal engineering is often overshadowed by other engineering fields. Therefore, to acknowledge the progress in the field of thermal energy, July 24 is observed as the National Thermal Engineer Day. The day recognises the hard work and dedication of those involved in thermal engineering.

The discovery of thermal energy is commonly attributed to English physicist, mathematician, and brewer James Prescott Joule. He made the discovery in 1847 while experimenting with fluids. Our understanding of internal heat has evolved significantly ever since. A separate branch of physics to study thermal energy is known as thermodynamics.

National Thermal Engineer Day: History

The day was established in 2014 by Advanced Thermal Solutions Inc (ATS), a US-based private company working in the area of thermal energy regulation and electronic packaging solutions. July 24 was chosen as National Thermal Engineer Day. It is one of the hottest days of the year in the northern hemisphere.

To mark this day, people read about thermal engineering. Social media is abuzz with posts appreciating the work of thermal engineers.

Thermal energy: Practical applications

Thermal engineering has a wide range of practical applications, including chemical processing, oil and gas, food and beverage, and energy and power. The understanding of thermal energy has helped engineers develop several modern-day technologies such as thermal power plants, solar heating appliances, HVACs (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), cooling systems, combustion engines and boilers. Thermal engineers design, maintain and repair mechanical systems.