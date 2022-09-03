By CNBCTV18.com

Mini While there is no official definition for a building qualifying as a skyscraper, buildings are generally called skyscrapers if they are at least 100m tall.

September 3 is celebrated as National Skyscraper Day in the US. The day is commemorated on the same day as the birth anniversary of American architect Louis H. Sullivan, who came to be known as the “father of skyscrapers”.

History

While there is no official definition for a building qualifying as a skyscraper, buildings are generally called skyscrapers if they are at least 100m tall. In the early 20th century, a 10 or 20-storey building would be considered a skyscraper.

The issue with tall buildings was load-bearing walls had a functional limit to the weight they could carry. But as cheaper and better quality steel became easily available, buildings began to become taller.

Midtown, Manhattan, NYC Midtown, Manhattan, NYC

Sullivan’s designed Guaranty Building, in Buffalo, New York, was one of the first skyscrapers that used this newfound availability of steel using column-frame construction. While Sullivan was not the first or only architect to use these newfound techniques, his accomplishments came at a time when they helped further popularise the rise of skyscrapers.

Significance

At one time the US had a monopoly on skyscrapers in the world, with nearly all of the tallest buildings being in the country. The rise of tall structures was seen as a sign of American exceptionalism. Even today, skyscrapers symbolise wealth and stature.

The rise of China as the world's second largest economy has seen nearly 3,000 skyscrapers being built up in the past two-three decades. Other countries like the United Arab Emirates have also capitalised on their new-found wealth to create iconic skyscrapers like the Burj Khalifa.