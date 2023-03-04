National Safety Day: History, theme and significance

The National Safety Day is an important event as it serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and health in our daily lives, especially in the workplace.
The National Safety Day is celebrated every year on March 4 in India. It is an important day that aims to raise awareness about the importance of safety and health in the workplace and to promote a culture of safety among the general public.
Recommended ArticlesView All
EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary
Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20
Mar 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
History
The National Safety Council (NSC) of India, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation, was established on March 4, 1966, and the National Safety Day was first observed in 1972. The NSC was set up with the objective of promoting safety and health at work, preventing accidents and creating a safe and healthy work environment.
The council works closely with various industries, government bodies, and other organizations to create awareness about safety and health issues.
Significance
The National Safety Day is an important event as it serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and health in our daily lives, especially in the workplace. It aims to create awareness about the risks and hazards associated with various occupations and industries and the measures that can be taken to prevent accidents and injuries.
Occupational safety is crucial in India as it protects workers from harm, promotes productivity, reduces healthcare costs, increases compliance with regulations, and improves employee morale.
It is important for employers to implement effective safety measures to achieve these benefits.
The day also provides an opportunity to highlight the role of employers, employees, and the government in ensuring a safe and healthy work environment. It encourages individuals and organizations to take responsibility for their safety and health.
Theme
Every year, National Safety Day is celebrated with a specific theme. Last year, the theme was "Innovative Technologies for Safety Management." The theme for National Safety Day 2023 is “Our Aim – Zero Harm”, which focuses the need on bringing occupational harm to zero.