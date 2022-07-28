National Refreshment Day 2022 — today you can officially chillax with a drink

Every year, National Refreshment Day is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of July across the US and the Northern Hemisphere. This year, the day falls on July 28. National Refreshment Day is celebrated to remind people to take a break from their busy life by sipping some cooling beverages like chilled lemonade, iced tea, cold drinks, smoothies, mocktails and more.

History and significance

The National Refreshment Day dates to 2015 when beer company Traveller Beer celebrated this day by announcing a new variety of beer in the market. It created the Refreshment Day to make customers savour their newest offering.

Later, the American craft beer company, based in Burlington, US, which is known for producing creative beer products, decided to celebrate the National Refreshment Day annually on the fourth Thursday of July.

Since then, people living in the Northern Hemisphere chill out on National Refreshment Day every year as the temperatures go up in the region at this time of the year. These days of course the temperatures are shooting up much more than ever before. So refreshments are a definite necessity just for hydration.