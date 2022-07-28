Homeworld news

National Refreshment Day 2022 — today you can officially chillax with a drink

National Refreshment Day 2022 — today you can officially chillax with a drink

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

National Refreshment Day, a largely American idea, falls on July 28 this year. The day is meant to remind people across the Northern Hemisphere to chill as temperatures go up. These days of course the temperatures are shooting up much more than ever before. So refreshments are definitely the need of the hour.

Every year, National Refreshment Day is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of July across the US and the Northern Hemisphere. This year, the day falls on July 28. National Refreshment Day is celebrated to remind people to take a break from their busy life by sipping some cooling beverages like chilled lemonade, iced tea, cold drinks, smoothies, mocktails and more.

History and significance

The National Refreshment Day dates to 2015 when beer company Traveller Beer celebrated this day by announcing a new variety of beer in the market. It created the Refreshment Day to make customers savour their newest offering.

Also Read: Alcohol & beverage industry bats for lower tax, reciprocity in India-UK FTA

Later, the American craft beer company, based in Burlington, US, which is known for producing creative beer products, decided to celebrate the National Refreshment Day annually on the fourth Thursday of July.

Since then, people living in the Northern Hemisphere chill out on National Refreshment Day every year as the temperatures go up in the region at this time of the year. These days of course the temperatures are shooting up much more than ever before. So refreshments are a definite necessity just for hydration.

The day has also been embraced in several parts of the world. The day also reminds people take a step back and nourish themselves with some self-care and treats. 

Also Read: Bottoms Up! Study suggests age & location — not gender — must determine how much you can drink
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Tags