National Mountain Climbing Day in US: History, significance and things to know before going on a trek

The National Mountain Climbing Day is observed in the US on August 1 every year. The day was established to honour Bobby Matthews and his friend Josh Madigan. On August 1, 2015, Mathews and Madigan had achieved the feat of successfully scaling all 46 peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in the state of New York. They scaled the final of the 46 peaks — the White Face Mountain — on August 1. Later, in May 2016, they were formally inducted into the Adirondack 46er Club.
What’s the scientific definition of a mountain?
A mountain, according to geologists, is a landform that rises about 1,000 feet or above its surrounding area. When a chain of mountains is situated close together, it is called a mountain range. It is tough for people living in the plains to get acclimated to high mountains as the air pressure gets lower as the altitude increases. Therefore, a lot of people complain of nose bleeding on mountains. Some high mountains influence the weather pattern of a region. Not to forget, mountains also define the natural borders of nations and landscapes.
Significance of mountain climbing
For adventure enthusiasts, mountain climbing has always been a thing of fascination. Every year, thousands of people register themselves to scale mountain peaks despite the life-threatening hazards associated with it. However, trekking and mountaineering is not just about gratification, scientists and geologists have greatly benefitted from all the research made possible due to the scaling of peaks. In fact, love for mountain climbing has made the trekking business highly profitable.
Mountain climbing is a compound exercise that works all muscles of your body and is thus, a great way to stay in shape. People who like active holidays often opt for mountain climbing.
Things you should know before going on a mountain climbing
Happy mountaineering!
