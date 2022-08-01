National Mountain Climbing Day in US: History, significance and things to know before going on a trek

The National Mountain Climbing Day is observed in the US on August 1 every year. The day was established to honour Bobby Matthews and his friend Josh Madigan. On August 1, 2015, Mathews and Madigan had achieved the feat of successfully scaling all 46 peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in the state of New York. They scaled the final of the 46 peaks — the White Face Mountain — on August 1. Later, in May 2016, they were formally inducted into the Adirondack 46er Club.

What’s the scientific definition of a mountain?

A mountain, according to geologists, is a landform that rises about 1,000 feet or above its surrounding area. When a chain of mountains is situated close together, it is called a mountain range. It is tough for people living in the plains to get acclimated to high mountains as the air pressure gets lower as the altitude increases. Therefore, a lot of people complain of nose bleeding on mountains. Some high mountains influence the weather pattern of a region. Not to forget, mountains also define the natural borders of nations and landscapes.

Significance of mountain climbing

For adventure enthusiasts, mountain climbing has always been a thing of fascination. Every year, thousands of people register themselves to scale mountain peaks despite the life-threatening hazards associated with it. However, trekking and mountaineering is not just about gratification, scientists and geologists have greatly benefitted from all the research made possible due to the scaling of peaks. In fact, love for mountain climbing has made the trekking business highly profitable.

Mountain climbing is a compound exercise that works all muscles of your body and is thus, a great way to stay in shape. People who like active holidays often opt for mountain climbing.

Things you should know before going on a mountain climbing

Learn about the impact of climate change on the mountains and the ways to save yourself from the harsh weather there.

Train yourself physically for mountain climbing. If you feel the need, take a course in mountain climbing.

If you don’t feel fit, don’t go on an expedition. If you smoke frequently, quit cigarettes at least a month before going on a trek as smokers start developing breathlessness at high altitudes.

Be good with maps and tools. Learn how to navigate through maps and how to use tools like GPS, compass, and altimeter, among others.

Purchase the right gear -- from backpack to wool socks and boots. Also, always carry a first-aid kit and purchase a good quality tent.

When on trek, keep yourself hydrated, eat right and don't climb too fast. Remember acclimatisation is vital. If you develop any symptoms of illness, descend quickly.

Happy mountaineering!