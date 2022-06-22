National Kissing Day 2022: All you need to know

The best way to express your love to your partner or a loved one is with a kiss. A kiss is a beautiful form of communication, and a romantic kiss can also be beneficial for your physical and mental health. It is proven that kissing reduces stress, helps in increasing immunity and burn calories.

To celebrate this act of love, June 22 is marked as the National Kissing Day in the United States.

History of Kissing and National Kissing Day

According to many anthropologists, kissing evolved from activities like suckling and mouth to mouth feeding.

Kissing has also been referenced in many ways in different cultures and regions in history. The earliest references to kissing can be traced back to the era of Alexander the Great, around 326 BC.

Other theorists and experts suggest that kissing was made mainstream by the Romans, who were very passionate about the act.

Some researchers also suggest that the earliest references to kissing came from India, with four major texts in the Vedic Sanskrit literature referencing the earliest forms of kissing as per a NationalToday.com report.

The study of kissing started in the 19th Century. It is called philematology.

While the National Kissing Day started being celebrated in the 2000s, there is not much information on the actual importance of celebrating National Kissing Day and where did it originate from. It is believed that the tradition of celebrating Kissing Day originated in the United Kingdom and later spread to other countries. International Kissing Day is also celebrated worldwide on July 6.