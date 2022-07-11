National 7-Eleven Day: History, significance and how is it celebrated in the US

National 7-Eleven Day also known as Free Slurpee Day is celebrated in the US on July 11 every year. The day marks the establishment of the largest convenience store chain of the US. To celebrate the day, all 7-Eleven stores in the country hand out their largest selling beverage, ‘slurpees’ to customers for free. The slurpee is a signature frozen carbonated beverage, available in different flavours at 7-Eleven stores.

Here’s all you need to know about the day and the unique celebration.

History

The convenience store chain was founded in 1927 as an icehouse storefront and was named Tote'm Stores. After Japanese affiliate Ito-Yokado acquired 70 percent of Tome'm Eleven in 1991, its name was changed to 7-Eleven. The celebration of National 7-Eleven Day started in 2002, when 7-Eleven started distributing their iconic beverage free of cost to celebrate its 75th birthday.

As for the drink, it was discovered by Omar Knedlik by accident in the late 1950s. When Knedlik's soda fountain broke down, he kept his sodas in the freezer to keep them cool. Due to this the soda turned slushy and the customers thoroughly enjoyed the drink. Knedlik then went on to call the drink Icee until 7-Eleven made a licensing deal and renamed it as the slurpee.

Celebrations

On this day the store chain gives away millions of free small slurpees from 11 am to 7 pm local time in the US.

In 2021, the first 7-Eleven store in India opened in Mumbai, in collaboration with Reliance Retail. The store offers customers the world's largest convenience retailer's unique style of convenience, signature food and drinks, as well as products and delicacies especially created for the local market.

Reliance Retail has already opened 11 stores and is set to take the number to 50 stores in Mumbai in the coming months. It also aims to take 7-Eleven stores to the top 100 cities of the country in the next few years.

