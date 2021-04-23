NASA-SpaceX set to launch next 4-member crew to International Space Station Updated : April 23, 2021 11:47 AM IST The four members of Crew 1, sent to the space station in November, are slated to fly home on April 28. It is also the third crewed flight launched into orbit under NASA’s fledgling public-private partnership with SpaceX. Published : April 23, 2021 11:47 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply