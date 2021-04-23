  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

NASA-SpaceX set to launch next 4-member crew to International Space Station

Updated : April 23, 2021 11:47 AM IST

The four members of Crew 1, sent to the space station in November, are slated to fly home on April 28.
It is also the third crewed flight launched into orbit under NASA’s fledgling public-private partnership with SpaceX.
NASA-SpaceX set to launch next 4-member crew to International Space Station
Published : April 23, 2021 11:47 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Australia urges AstraZeneca to send 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to PNG after EU clearance

Australia urges AstraZeneca to send 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to PNG after EU clearance

IndiGrid to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs

IndiGrid to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs

As govt liberalises vaccine sales, Karnataka to purchase 1 crore doses of Covishield

As govt liberalises vaccine sales, Karnataka to purchase 1 crore doses of Covishield

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement