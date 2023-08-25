NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 launch to ISS postponed for 24 hours, here are all the details and where to watch

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that the SpaceX Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) will now launch on August 26 at 3:27 am EDT (12:57 pm IST). The launch date was adjusted to provide an additional 24 hours for mission managers to address any remaining issues, as per AFP reports.

“The #Crew7 launch to the @Space_Station has been postponed, now targeting Aug. 26 at 3:27 am ET (0727 UTC),” NASA wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Here's all you need to know about the launch:

The SpaceX c rew ‘Dragon Endurance spacecraft’ will carry NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov. This spacecraft has previously been used for the Crew-3 and Crew-5 missions.

The crew members are scheduled to spend six months at the ISS, taking over from four astronauts who have completed half a year there.

Named Crew-7, this marks SpaceX's seventh operational mission to the space station under NASA. It's also the 11th human spaceflight for Elon Musk's company.

The launch will take place on August 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Where to watch the launch?

NASA will live-stream the launch on its official website (nasa.gov) and YouTube channel (NASA). Updates and coverage will also be shared on social media platforms including Twitter (@NASA) and Facebook (NASA).

In addition to the Crew-7 mission, NASA is planning various lunar exploration endeavours in the near future, including Peregrine Mission 1 - NASA CLPS Lunar Lander, IM-1 - NASA CLPS Lunar Lander, Lunar Trailblazer - NASA Lunar Orbiting Small Satellite, and Griffin Mission 1 - VIPER - NASA Lunar South Pole Rover, among others.