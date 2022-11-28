The Hubble Telescope captured the spectacular view of the galaxy merger, known as Arp-Madore 417-391, which is 671 million light-years away.

NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) released an image showcasing a pair of merging galaxies captured by the Hubble Space Telescope on November 27. The galaxy merger, Arp-Madore 417-391, is 671 million light years away in the constellation Eridanus. The picture shows the two galaxies being distorted by gravity and coiled into an enormous ring with their cores side-by-side.

The Hubble Space Telescope used its Advanced Camera for Surveys to snap this scene. As per the ESA, the instrument is optimized to hunt for galaxies and galaxy clusters in the ancient universe.

The ESA explained that the Arp-Madore catalogue is a batch of unusually distinct galaxies spread throughout the southern celestial hemisphere. It consists of a set of interacting galaxies along with astonishing colliding galaxies.

Sharing the image on Twitter, the official handle of Hubble wrote, "Merge ahead. This #HubbleFriday image showcases the peculiar galaxy merger known as Arp-Madore 417-391.At 671 million light-years away, this merger is the result of two galaxies that were distorted by gravity and twisted together into a ring."

The photo is also a part of Hubble observations that are designed to create a list of intriguing targets for follow-up observations with the international James Webb Space Telescope and other ground-based telescopes.

Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys has been contributing to scientific discovery for 20 years now. Throughout its lifetime it has been involved in an array of operations from mapping the distribution of dark matter to studying the evolution of galaxy clusters, the ESA said on its website.

Earlier in October, a similar stunning image of two interacting galaxies collectively known as Arp-Madore 608-333 was released by the Hubble team released. In that image, the two galaxies seemed to be warping one another through a mutual gravitational interaction bringing the disruption and distortion in both the galaxies.