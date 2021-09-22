Modi US visit LIVE news updates: China's growing assertiveness, Afghan situation high on PM's agenda

Modi US visit LIVE news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning left for the United States to take part in a wide range of engagements from the Quad Summit 2021 to attending the United Nations General Assembly session as well as meeting US President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris. Before leaving for the US, Modi said his visit to the United States would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia. In a statement, Modi said he will conclude his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues. Modi said he will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit along with President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Premier Yoshihide Suga.Catch all the live updates with CNBC-TV18.com’s blog
PM Modi to address UN General Assembly on Sept 25 in New York
After concluding his engagements in Washington, Modi will travel to New York on the evening of September 24 and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly the next day. The prime minister is also scheduled to meet a number of top executives of major American companies.
Afghanistan, China's assertiveness, radicalism, terrorism, pandemic high on PM's agenda
The Afghan crisis and its implications, China's growing assertiveness, ways to stem radicalism and cross-border terrorism and further expansion of India-US global partnership are expected to be the central focus of the first in-person meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden in Washington on September 24. At a media briefing on the prime minister's visit to the US, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday said the developments in Afghanistan will be extensively discussed in the bilateral talks between Modi and Biden and the Indian side will convey that Washington needs to continue focus on that country. Shringla said Modi will also participate in the COVID-19 global summit being hosted by President Biden.
ALERT | Earlier it was reported that PM Modi's flight to the US avoided Afghanistan. It used Pakistan's airspace after Islamabad gave nod for the usage.
PM Modi leaves for the US visit
PM leaves for US, says visit an occasion to strengthen strategic ties
Modi emplaned for the United States this morning with his office tweeting a picture of him just before boarding the plane for the US where he will take part in a wide range of programmes. "I will be visiting the USA from 22-25 September 2021 at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the United States of America. During my visit, I will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the prime minister said. "I am also looking forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations particularly in the area of science and technology," he said. Modi said he will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit along with President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Premier Yoshihide Suga.
