Modi US visit LIVE news updates: China's growing assertiveness, Afghan situation high on PM's agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning left for the United States to take part in a wide range of engagements from the Quad Summit 2021 to attending the United Nations General Assembly session as well as meeting US President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris. Before leaving for the US, Modi said his visit to the United States would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia.

In a statement, Modi said he will conclude his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues. Modi said he will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit along with President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Premier Yoshihide Suga.