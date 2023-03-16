PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Peace Prize, says Asle Toje — Who is he

Toje said that Modi is one of the most reliable faces of peace in the world.

Deputy Leader of the Nobel Prize Committee Asle Toje on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest contender for the Nobel Peace Prize. PM Modi is the most trusted leader for stopping war and only he can establish peace, Toje said.

In an interview with APB news, Toje said that PM Modi is one of the most reliable faces of peace in the world.

According to a Times Now report, Toje praised Modi's governance and credited his policies for India's path to becoming a "rich and powerful country." He also emphasised that India has always been a legacy of peace and is destined to become a superpower.

Toje also highlighted India's crucial role in halting the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"India’s intervention to remind Russia of the consequences of using Nuclear weapons was very helpful. India didn’t speak in a loud voice, didn’t threaten anybody, they just made their position known in a friendly manner. We need more of that in international politics," Toje told ANI on Thursday.

PM Modi is a leader who not only takes care of uplifting India and its economy but also contributes and participates in matters around the globe, Toje added.

Who is Asle Toje?

Asle Toje is a renowned political scientist and foreign policy analyst from Norway. He is also a visiting professor at Harvard University and a member of the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters.

He is the deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel committee which decides the Nobel Peace Prize winner. The committee is currently in India.

According to his website, Toje studied at the Universities of Oslo and Tromsø and received his doctorate from Cambridge University. He can speak English and Norwegian and dabbles in German and Spanish.

Toje spoke at the 2020 Raisina Dialogue in India.