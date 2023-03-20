Japan PM Kishida is expected to unveil his plan for a "free and open Indo-Pacific", with a focus on India's increasingly significant role in the region.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in India on Monday. He is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss issues related to energy and food security. He was received by Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the airport.

#WATCH | Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in Delhi on a two-day visit.Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives PM Fumio Kishida at the airport. pic.twitter.com/oPqGAAWkr3 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

What is expected during Fumio Kishida's India visit?

> During his two-day visit to India, Kishida is expected to unveil his plan for a "free and open Indo-Pacific", with a focus on India's increasingly significant role in the region. This is likely to happen during a lecture organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs at the Sushma Swaraj Bhavan.

The plan is expected to highlight India's significance for the Indo-Pacific and provide details of Japan's policy and approach towards the Indo-Pacific. India had earlier said that a "free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific" is important for the economic development of not only the region but also the wider global community.

This comes as world leaders continue to focus on the Indo-Pacific as the region, according to the US, "faces mounting challenges, particularly from the PRC (People's Republic of China)". Moreover, Japan has been pushing for a free and open Indo-Pacific with a view to maintaining and strengthening the rules-based international order in the region.

> China's rising military assertiveness is also likely to figure in wide-ranging talks between PM Narendra Modi and Kishida. Japan has also been concerned over China's aggressive military posturing in the East China Sea, South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

> The aim of the India-japan bilateral meet is to further expand bilateral ties in a range of areas including defence and security, trade and investment and high technology, news agency PTI reported.

> Modi and Kishida are also set to discuss priorities for India's presidency of G20 and Japan's presidency of the G7.

(With inputs from PTI)