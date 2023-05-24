While in Sydney, Modi also met with Australia's Governor-General David Hurley in the presence of Albanese. They discussed ways to further the bilateral ties between their nations. In his talks, Modi acknowledged the positive contributions of the Indian diaspora in Australia and their role in fostering closer links between the two nations.

Rounding up his three-nation world tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for Delhi from Sydney on Wednesday evening. He visited Japan and Papa New Guinea prior to travelling to Australia. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia said that Modi's visit "strengthened the close and strong relationship that Australia enjoys with India."

Here's how day 2 in Sydney went for the Prime Minister:

Bilateral meeting with Australian PM Albanese

On his second day in Australia, Modi visited the Admiralty House in Sydney and held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. There, he was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour. After sunset, the Sydney Harbour and Opera House were lit up in tricolour ahead of Modi's visit there with PM Albanese.

The two prime ministers on Wednesday witnessed the exchange of MoUs between their nations and discussed cooperation strategies in the mining and critical minerals sectors.

Modi said that India will keep working towards a vibrant, bilateral friendship with the island nation as it is also in the interest of the global good.

"India-Australia ties are based on mutual trust and confidence," Modi said.

The two leaders reiterated their shared ambition for an early conclusion of the ambitious Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), which is expected to significantly expand bilateral trade ties.

Modi and Albanese held a candid conversation in front of the Sydney Opera House and also took photographs together.

PM Modi meets Australia's top political leaders

While in Sydney, Modi also met with Australia's Governor-General David Hurley in the presence of Albanese. They discussed ways to further the bilateral ties between their nations. In his talks, Modi acknowledged the positive contributions of the Indian diaspora in Australia and their role in fostering closer links between the two nations.

Australia's Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton also called on PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Modi appreciated the strong bipartisan support enjoyed by the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Minister of External Affairs said. Their discussions covered various aspects of the bilateral partnership, including people-to-people linkages, they added. Their discussion also covered regional developments.

Modi flags temple attacks in Australia

PM Narendra Modi also said that Albanese and he discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and the presence of separatist elements. The two had spoken on the matter earlier, he said.

It is not acceptable to us that anyone hurt cordial relationships between India and Australia by their actions or ideology, Modi said.

Modi expressed his gratitude to Albanese for the actions thus far and mentioned that the Australian PM had vowed to continue to take steps against separatist elements.

He added that beyond bilateral aspects, the two nations are also linked to regional stability, peace and global welfare.

While in Sydney, Modi also renamed an Australian street as "Little India," adding that the two nations' democratic values are the foundation of their ties and their relationship is based on mutual trust and respect.

Modi attends business leaders' roundtable

On May 24, PM Narendra Modi also attended a roundtable with business leaders in Sydney. There he met with and spoke to several bigwigs including the foreign minister and CEOS of several companies such as WiseTech Global and the Business Council of Australia.

At the event, Modi highlighted the economic reforms undertaken by the Government of India and invited Australian businesses to forge partnerships with their Indian counterparts. He emphasised the investment opportunities in several sectors such as digital infrastructure, IT, fintech, telecom, healthcare and more.

The Indian Government has taken steps to reduce compliance burdens and facilitate foreign direct investments, Modi said, providing a conducive environment for collaboration.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that she was "appreciative" of Modi making the visit to Australia. She added that the island nation is keen on deepening the bilateral relationship which already has a lot of "momentum."

"The relationship with India is going from strength to strength. Australia regards India as one of our most important relationships," Wong said.

CEO-Founder of WiseTech Global Richard White termed the roundtable as "fantastic." He added that he believed there was an enormous future between Australia and India and that PM Modi was "very gracious and incredibly able to understand what we were talking about and reach out and give us confidence that there's a strong future relationship between Australia and India."

Jennifer Westacott, the CEO of the Business Council of Australia, echoed White's sentiments, saying that the meeting was "really excellent."

Discussions surrounded the "incredible" opportunities lying between Australia and India and some practical ways in which they might be taken forward, Westacott said. She emphasised certain sectors such as clean energy, telecommunications, semiconductors, the digital economy and agri-business.

Coming to education, Catriona Jackson, the Chief Executive of Universities Australia, was also present at the roundtable and said that India and Australia's relationship was entering its "golden age." She went on to enthusiastically praise PM Modi, claiming it was an "incredible privilege" to have him there today.

"It is the pinnacle to have the Prime Minister with us today and listening so carefully to what all the CEOs were saying. It was just terrific," Jackson said.

Modi also held bilateral meetings with key Australian executives from Hancock Prospecting, Fortescue Future Industry and AustralianSuper.

Bilateral relations have entered 'T-20 mode': Modi

Using a cricket analogy to describe the rapid upswing in India-Australia ties, PM Modi said that the bilateral relations have entered the "T-20 mode."

"If I may say in the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T-20 mode," Modi said.

Albanese had visited India in March where the two leaders attended the annual India- Australia summit. Modi went ahead to invite the Australian Prime Minister to the cricket World Cup to be held in India this year.

Modi's trip to Australia comes within two months of PM Albanese's visit to India. The two Prime Ministers have met six times in the past year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi announced a new Indian consulate in Brisbane and the finalisation of the Australia-India Migration and Mobility Partnership Arrangement. Albanese also announced that a new Australian Consulate-General will be established in Bengaluru to connect Australian businesses to India's booming digital economy.

