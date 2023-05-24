English
PM Modi leaves Sydney for Delhi — Here's everything you need to know about Day 2 of his Australia visit

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 7:23:44 PM IST (Published)

While in Sydney, Modi also met with Australia's Governor-General David Hurley in the presence of Albanese. They discussed ways to further the bilateral ties between their nations. In his talks, Modi acknowledged the positive contributions of the Indian diaspora in Australia and their role in fostering closer links between the two nations.

Rounding up his three-nation world tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for Delhi from Sydney on Wednesday evening. He visited Japan and Papa New Guinea prior to travelling to Australia. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia said that Modi's visit "strengthened the close and strong relationship that Australia enjoys with India."

Here's how day 2 in Sydney went for the Prime Minister:
Bilateral meeting with Australian PM Albanese
On his second day in Australia, Modi visited the Admiralty House in Sydney and held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. There, he was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour. After sunset, the Sydney Harbour and Opera House were lit up in tricolour ahead of Modi's visit there with PM Albanese.
