    Narayana Murthy says proud of son-in-law Rishi Sunak as he becomes UK Prime Minister

    Narayana Murthy says proud of son-in-law Rishi Sunak as he becomes UK Prime Minister

    Narayana Murthy says proud of son-in-law Rishi Sunak as he becomes UK Prime Minister
    2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Rishi Sunak, 42, who is married to Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata is set to become Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin.

    Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy congratulated his son-in-law Rishi Sunak on October 24 for becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Murthy said he was proud of Sunak and is confident that he would "do his best" for the country.

    "Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him, and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom," Murthy said, as reported by ANI.
    Both of Sunak’s parents are of Indian descent. His father, Yashvir Sunak, was a National Health Service general practitioner and his mother, Usha Sunak, ran a pharmacy.
    He was educated at Winchester, one of England's top schools, and went to Oxford. He spent three years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc and later completed an MBA from Stanford University in California, US.
    Sunak met Narayana Murthy's daughter, Akshata Murthy, at Stanford when they were MBA students. Akshata has lived abroad for a major part of her life. The couple married in Bengaluru in 2009 in a traditional ceremony.  The couple has two daughters, Krishna, 11 and Anoushka, 9.
    Rishi Sunak took oath as a Member of the British Parliament (MP) from Yorkshire. He is the first UK parliamentarian to take oath on the Bhagavad Gita.
    Both Sunak and Akshata held stake in Murthy's Catamaran Ventures, but as per reports, Sunak transferred his stake to his wife before he was elected as Conservative MP in 2015.
    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
