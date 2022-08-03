Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan: Highlights from her speech

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on Wednesday, outraging China, which claims the self-ruled island as its territory. Irked by the visit of the highest-ranking American official to Taiwan in 25 years, China is likely to launch "targeted military operations", several reports said.

Meanwhile, Pelosi, in her speech during a joint news conference with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, reiterated the United States' support for Taiwan and its security.

Here are some highlights from her speeches today:

"The United States wants Taiwan to always have freedom with security and will not back away from that...Democrats and Republicans, both sides, are united to support Taiwan."

"Forty-three years ago, with Taiwan Relations Act, America made a bedrock promise to always stand with Taiwan. On this strong foundation, we have a thriving partnership grounded in self-government and self-determination, focused on mutual security in the region and across the world committed to economic ties and prosperity of our people."

"Today, our delegation came to Taiwan to make it unequivocally clear that we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan."

"Today, the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy. America's determination to preserve democracy here in Taiwan and the world remains iron-clad."

"Taiwan is flourishing democracy...one of the freest in the world...It has proven to the world that hope, courage and determination can build a peaceful and prosperous future despite its challenges."

"Now, more than ever, America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, that's the message we bring in today.

"Demonstration of democracy offers a strong contrast to what's happening in mainland China. No more evidence is needed on what happened in Hong Kong...one country's two systems didn't happen. We don't want anything to happen to Taiwan by force."