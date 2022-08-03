Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan: Highlights from her speech

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on Wednesday, outraging China, which claims the self-ruled island as its territory. Irked by the visit of the highest-ranking American official to Taiwan in 25 years, China is likely to launch "targeted military operations", several reports said.
Meanwhile, Pelosi, in her speech during a joint news conference with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, reiterated the United States' support for Taiwan and its security.
ALSO READ | From Pelosi assuring Taiwan US support to President Tsai's defiance amid China's military threat — Latest developments
Here are some highlights from her speeches today:
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)