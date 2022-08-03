Nancy Pelosi receives Taiwan's highest civilian order

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was honoured with the highest civilian award of Taiwan during her high-stakes visit to the country amid persistent warnings and intimidation from China.

Pelosi landed late at night on August 2.

Pelosi is one of the highest-ranking US officials to visit Taiwan in 25 years. Her visit has infuriated China, which has termed the move a breach of the One-China Policy and an interference in its internal affairs.

In a ceremony held at the presidential office building, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen conferred the Order of the Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon award on Pelosi for her commitment to promoting Taiwan-US relations.

Draping the blue sash over the US House Speaker, President Tsai said it “represented their (Taiwan’s) gratitude to Pelosi.” The event was broadcast live on August 3 from the palace.

After receiving the honour, Pelosi tweeted that it was her “great and humble privilege to accept on behalf of the Congress” the award, which stood as “a symbol of America’s strong and enduring friendship” with Taiwan.

What is the award?

The Order of Propitious Clouds is Taiwan’s highest civilian honour, which is normally awarded to citizens and foreign nationals for services rendered to Taiwan. Foreigners are given the award for promoting diplomatic relationships, CNBC reported quoting the Taiwanese law.

The award has a total of nine ‘classes’ or grades, of which the Special Grand Cordon is the highest.

By definition, propitious means favourable or indicating a good chance of success. There is a medal on the blue sash, which carries a token of auspiciousness, indicating future success.

Other awardees

Since the honour was established in 1941, 21 people have received the Order of Propitious Clouds, The Guardian reported.

Other Americans who have received the award include Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, former member of the US House of Representatives, and Jesse Helms, former US senator from North Carolina.

In June this year, the honour was bestowed on French Senator Joël Guerriau by President Tsai. Guerriau received the award for his contribution to strengthening the relationship between Taiwan and France.

Importance of the award

According to Jennifer Hsu, a research fellow at Australia’s Lowy Institute, the award would further cement ties between the American and Taiwanese people.