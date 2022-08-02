Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan even as China thumps its chest

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, landed in Taiwan on Tuesday, despite China threatening the US of "serious consequences".

This is a US Speaker's first official visit to Taiwan in 25 years.

“Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy," said a statement issued by Pelosi and members of a congressional delegation after their arrival.

The statement said that the visit is part of their broader trip to the Indo-Pacific — including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance.

"Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy," they said.

The statement said this trip is "one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances. The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo”.