Nagasaki Day: When the most devastating nuclear attack destroyed this Japanese city

Mini August 9 is observed as Nagasaki Day to create awareness about the threat of nuclear weapons.

Following a catastrophic nuclear attack on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, the Japanese city of Nagasaki was the next to suffer atomic bombing by the United States. Nagasaki was struck with a 6.4 kg nuclear bomb -- codenamed The Fat Man -- on August 9, 1945.

The attack was virtually the final death blow to the Axis forces, which included Nazi Germany, the Kingdom of Italy, and the Empire of Japan. Following the Nagasaki attack, which killed at least 70,000 people in a single strike and showed the world the magnitude of destruction possible if the war continued, the Second World War (also known as the Great Patriotic War) came to an end. The Allied powers, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France and others, emerged victorious.

Since then, August 9 is observed as Nagasaki Day to promote peace politics and raise awareness about the catastrophic impact of the nuclear bomb attack on Nagasaki. It would be the 77th anniversary of the bombing of the Japanese city this year. Nagasaki Day assumes significance as it urges governments to eliminate nuclear weapons.

The aftermath: It is estimated that the two nuclear bombs -- The Little Boy and The Fat Man -- wiped out 39 percent of the total population of the two Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. While a majority of medical practitioners were either killed or injured in the two nuclear attacks, thousands died due to a lack of medical attention. Several others were later diagnosed with cancer due to constant exposure to radiation from the nuclear bomb blast sites.

For several decades, kids were born with genetic birth defects in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Fatal diseases like leukaemia and thyroid, breast, and lung cancers also recorded a dramatic surge.

Little-known facts: The primary target of the US on August 9 was the city of Kokura but due to thick clouds, Nagasaki was attacked. The nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki are largely seen as the US response to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor (Hawaii). However, some historians believe that then US President Harry S Truman specifically gave a green light to nuclear attacks to justify the expenses of the Manhattan Project where the first atomic bombs were created.