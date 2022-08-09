    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Nagasaki Day: When the most devastating nuclear attack destroyed this Japanese city

    Nagasaki Day: When the most devastating nuclear attack destroyed this Japanese city

    Nagasaki Day: When the most devastating nuclear attack destroyed this Japanese city
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    August 9 is observed as Nagasaki Day to create awareness about the threat of nuclear weapons.

    Following a catastrophic nuclear attack on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, the Japanese city of Nagasaki was the next to suffer atomic bombing by the United States. Nagasaki was struck with a 6.4 kg nuclear bomb -- codenamed The Fat Man -- on August 9, 1945.
    The attack was virtually the final death blow to the Axis forces, which included Nazi Germany, the Kingdom of Italy, and the Empire of Japan. Following the Nagasaki attack, which killed at least 70,000 people in a single strike and showed the world the magnitude of destruction possible if the war continued, the Second World War (also known as the Great Patriotic War) came to an end. The Allied powers, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France and others, emerged victorious.
    Since then, August 9 is observed as Nagasaki Day to promote peace politics and raise awareness about the catastrophic impact of the nuclear bomb attack on Nagasaki. It would be the 77th anniversary of the bombing of the Japanese city this year. Nagasaki Day assumes significance as it urges governments to eliminate nuclear weapons.
    ALSO READ: Hiroshima Day: History, and significance of the most devastating event of mankind
    The aftermath: It is estimated that the two nuclear bombs -- The Little Boy and The Fat Man -- wiped out 39 percent of the total population of the two Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. While a majority of medical practitioners were either killed or injured in the two nuclear attacks, thousands died due to a lack of medical attention. Several others were later diagnosed with cancer due to constant exposure to radiation from the nuclear bomb blast sites.
    For several decades, kids were born with genetic birth defects in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Fatal diseases like leukaemia and thyroid, breast, and lung cancers also recorded a dramatic surge.
    ALSO READ: Nagasaki urges nuke ban on 75th anniversary of US Atomic bombing
    Little-known facts: The primary target of the US on August 9 was the city of Kokura but due to thick clouds, Nagasaki was attacked. The nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki are largely seen as the US response to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor (Hawaii). However, some historians believe that then US President Harry S Truman specifically gave a green light to nuclear attacks to justify the expenses of the Manhattan Project where the first atomic bombs were created.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

    Tags

    hiroshima nagasakiNagasaki-Hiroshima Bombingnuclear bomb

    Previous Article

    International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples: Significance and more

    Next Article

    On this day: Nagasaki was nuclear-bombed, Irom Sharmila ended her 16-year hunger strike and more

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng