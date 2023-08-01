Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi pardoned in 5 criminal cases: Report

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was moved from jail to house arrest, has been pardoned in a junta amnesty, claimed state media on Tuesday.

Myanmar’s junta amnesty has reportedly decided to pardon ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi more than two years after she was detained as part of a military coup, claimed state media on Tuesday. She will be pardoned for five of the numerous offences for which she was jailed for a total of 33 years, Reuters cited the state media as reporting. She still faces 14 other criminal cases, AFP said.

The announcement, which was part of an amnesty of more than 7,000 prisoners to mark Buddhist Lent, came days after she was moved from a prison to house arrest in the capital, Naypyitaw, after the military detained her following a coup in February 2021.

Suu Kyi, 78, has been in detention since the military seized power in a coup in early 2021. She is serving 33 years' imprisonment after being convicted of 19 charges her supporters and rights group say were attempts to discredit her and legitimize the 2021 army takeover while preventing her return to politics.

She is appealing the convictions for the various offences ranging from incitement and election fraud to corruption. She denied all of the charges.

