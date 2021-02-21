Myanmar: Two killed, several injured as police open fire Updated : February 21, 2021 09:17 AM IST Across Myanmar, protests showed no signs of slowing down. The junta says it will hold new elections in a year’s time. Earlier Saturday, protesters paid tribute to a young woman who died a day earlier after being shot by police during a rally in the capital, Naypyitaw. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply