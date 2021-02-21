  • SENSEX
Myanmar: Two killed, several injured as police open fire

Updated : February 21, 2021 09:17 AM IST

Across Myanmar, protests showed no signs of slowing down.
The junta says it will hold new elections in a year’s time.
Earlier Saturday, protesters paid tribute to a young woman who died a day earlier after being shot by police during a rally in the capital, Naypyitaw.
Myanmar: Two killed, several injured as police open fire

