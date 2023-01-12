Myanmar military junta's bombs land in India, say Mizo locals; Army denies claim

The air strikes by the ruling Myanmar military junta were targeted at a militia group camp located on the India-Myanmar border along Mizoram. This aerial attack by the Myanmar forces possibly violated the sovereignty of India, claimed a Mizoram youth group.

The Young Mizo Association, Tuipuiral Group, stated that the bombs launched by Myanmar landed at a camp of the Chin National Front (CNF). The camp was located at the Indian side of the border at Mount Victoria, the organisation claimed. The youth group also added that the strikes had also damaged an Indian-owned vehicle. “A bomb had not just hit Indian soil but also partly damaged an Indian vehicle which was near the Tiau river – the international boundary,” the organisation said in a statement on Thursday, January 12.

“The YMA, Tuipuiral Group, strongly condemns the military jet fighters disrespectfully flying over the Indian side…several times for the past two months, and then dropping bombs on the Indian soil,” the group added.

The Guardian reported that Myanmar jets had dropped at least two bombs inside Indian territory.

The strike killed five Chin resistant fighters including two women, reported local newspaper, The Irrawaddy. The bombing also continued on January 11, spreading fear among locals in the border areas of Mizoram, added The Wire.

According to an Indian Express report, one of the five launched bombs fell 30 metres from the Tiau river on a single truck. The locals sheltered themselves in their homes, forcing residents of the Champai district’s Farkawn village to rush inside their homes. No one was injured in the strike.

However, denying the assertions that a bomb fell on the Indian side of the border, a senior official from the Assam Rifles (AR) told news agency PTI that India was unaffected by the aerial strikes. In the meantime, local authorities have been sent to investigate the claims.

Champhai Deputy Commissioner James Lalrinchhana told reporters that he had sent a local magistrate to investigate the claims and that a full statement and report would follow soon. Myanmar officials have made no claims about the air strike or the potential bomb landing on the Indian soil.