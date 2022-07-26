Myanmar executes activists for the first time in decades; other countries that have executed activists

The ruling military junta in Myanmar carried out executions for the first time in decades, killing four individuals including pro-democracy activists. The executions were detailed in the state-run ‘Mirror Daily’. The executed men included Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former leader of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, and Kyaw Min Yu, a 53-year-old democracy activist. Both were executed over charges of terrorism despite calls for clemency from the United Nations, ASEAN, and other democracies.

Here’s a list of countries that have also executed activists in the past.

China

China is the most prolific user of the death sentence, executing more people on record than the rest of the world combined. The country puts rapists, drug dealers, and murderers up for execution along with billionaires accused of corruption, political leaders who engaged in corruption along with spies. But the country also executed Uighur and Tibetan activists like Ismail Semed and Lobsang Dhondup on charges of terrorism.

Belarus

Belarus is the only country on the European continent to still award the death penalty. The exact number of executions in the country is not known as dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko’s government has not shared any data since 2006. However, with the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, three Belarusian activists could be executed after being charged with conducting railway sabotage in Belarus in an effort to hinder the movement of Russian troops.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is also one of the more prolific users of the death penalty with several crimes attracting capital punishment, including apostasy and blasphemy. The country earlier in the year executed 81 people in its largest mass execution to record. The country has sentenced and executed activists in the past, including Nimr Al Nimr, a Shia sheikh in KSA’s Eastern Provinces.

Pakistan

With 3,800 individuals awaiting their execution in Pakistan, the country is one of the worst when it comes to the number of people living under the death sentence. The country had executed Saulat Ali Khan, a political activist convicted of murder in 2015.

Libya

Under military autocrat Muammar Muhammad Abu Minyar Al Gaddafi, Libya saw the execution of several activists in legal as well as extrajudicial executions at the start of the Arab Spring movement. Protesters and activists were regularly executed by the government forces to disperse demonstrations.