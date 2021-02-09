World Myanmar coup opponents defy bans as protests resume Updated : February 09, 2021 10:40 AM IST Promises on Monday from junta leader Min Aung Hlaing to eventually hold a new election in his first address since seizing power drew scorn. He repeated unproven accusations of fraud in last November’s election, won by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) in a landslide. Suu Kyi remains hugely popular at home despite damage to her international reputation over the plight of the Muslim Rohingya minority. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply