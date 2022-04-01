My life is in danger: Pak PM Imran Khan says ahead of Sunday's no-confidence motion

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on April 1 that he has credible information that his life is in danger but asserted that he is not afraid and will continue his fight for an independent and democratic Pakistan. In an interview with ARY News ahead of April 3's no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against him, Khan said the establishment (the powerful military) gave him three options -- no-confidence vote, early elections or resignation as the PM.

He said not only his life was in danger but the Opposition, which is playing in foreign hands, will also resort to his character assassination. Let me inform my nation that my life is at risk too, they have also planned for my character assassination. Not only myself but my wife too, the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician said.