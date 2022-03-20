Mutually assured destruction: Why US, NATO are baulking at providing active military aid to Ukraine

Russia’s war on Ukraine has been raging on for more than three weeks now with no sign of de-escalation. With the bodies of civilians and soldiers from both sides piling up, the world is urging the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to become more strongly involved in the conflict.

Due to the indiscriminate bombing of Ukrainian civilians and cities, calls have grown--especially from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy--for NATO to impose a “no-fly zone” over Ukrainian airspace, something that NATO is unwilling to do. The NFZ will need to be enforced through military means, something Russia might take as a declaration of war, sparking a multi-nation conflict.

At the same time, the incursion of NATO airspace by Russian drones has heightened fears of the conflict spilling over into the rest of Europe. Either of these scenarios can possibly lead to the first conflict in human history where both sides possess nuclear weapons and may choose to use them if needed.

There are currently eight--possibly nine--nuclear-armed states in the world. These are -- the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, and North Korea. While Israel has not officially stated that it is a nuclear power, it is at this point an open secret that the Middle-Eastern country has nuclear warheads, if not the technology to assemble them at a short notice.

While a nuclear conflict would be a possible cataclysmic event, what can we expect if circumstances lead to such a situation?

Let’s break it down

While the world today is closer to nuclear conflict than it has ever been in decades, the number of nuclear weapons is a far cry from the height of the Cold War. The world had over 70,000 nuclear warheads in 1986. Today, that number is down to 15,000, spread over nine countries. Still a frightening number, as even a fraction of these warheads, if deployed, would be enough to usher in a nuclear winter across the world.

In numbers

Country Total nuclear warheads USA 5,550 Russia 6,257 United Kingdom 225 France 290 China 350 India 160 Pakistan 165 North Korea 45 Israel 90

Most of these numbers are just estimates, as these nations have not released the exact details of their nuclear armament capabilities. These warheads represent the number of nuclear weapons that can be delivered through strategic aircraft bombers, long-range and short-range ballistic missiles, and nuclear-capable submarines.

These three delivery methods make up the nuclear triad, through other nuclear weapons that are smaller in scale, called tactical nuclear weapons, also exist and aren’t counted among these numbers.

These low-yield weapons are used in tactical engagements with friendly forces in proximity and even within friendly territory when needed. Countries that possess tactical nuclear weapons include Russia, the US, Pakistan, and the UK. It is reported that China and North Korea may possess tactical nuclear weapons as well. These weapons also discount Multiple Independent Reentry Vehicle (MIRV), which are ballistic missiles that are able to carry multiple strategic nuclear warheads. Each MIRV is only counted once for the tally.

In case the current Russian invasion of Ukraine turns into a nuclear conflict, Russia and NATO forces (US, UK, France) will be the first to use their stockpile. While ostensibly neutral, China and North Korea may become embroiled in the conflict by choice or misadventure on Russia’s side, as both countries view the US as strategic rivals.

For India and Pakistan, even a single misidentification of a foreign nuclear missile may result in counterstrikes and countervailing targets. Israel, the undeclared, may remain the only nuclear power that is able to escape unscathed.

It is also possible that only the US and Russia are involved in a nuclear exchange as it is hard to predict an unprecedented action.

The longer range version of India's medium-range Prithvi missile, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, on display during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi in this August 15, 1996, file photo. (Image: Reuters) The longer range version of India's medium-range Prithvi missile, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, on display during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi in this August 15, 1996, file photo. (Image: Reuters)

What could such a conflict lead to?

Such a conflict could result in millions of lives lost and possibly even the unravelling of modern society. Even the smallest yield strategic nuclear weapon has the capability of razing entire cities. India’s own capabilities stretch to a maximum 200 kilo-tonne yield, which if detonated over Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad, would result in over 2,00,000 casualties in the first 24 hours, with an additional 5,00,000 injuries. All of this, without taking the radiation fallout into account.

A similar-sized weapon striking New Delhi would result in over 9,50,000 dead and 3.2 million injured during a similar time frame.

For instance, "Little Boy", the nuclear bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima during World War II, carried a 15-kilo-tonne payload and killed between 90,000 and 1,40,000 people, apart from causing widespread damage to the city.

This March 1996 file photo of Hiroshima shows the damage wrought by the atomic bomb that was dropped on the city on August 6, 1945. (Image: Reuters) This March 1996 file photo of Hiroshima shows the damage wrought by the atomic bomb that was dropped on the city on August 6, 1945. (Image: Reuters)

But Russia and the US have weapons that yield in mega-tonnes. The W-53 Titan II Warhead is the biggest nuclear warhead that the US possesses, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that can strike a target 16,000 km away, has a yield of 9 mega-tonnes. If it strikes Moscow, this weapon can result in 4.2 million dead and another 4.9 million injured. The fireball from this weapon would incinerate the centre of Moscow, levelling all buildings within a 2.3 km radius.

Russia’s largest weapon ever tested, and the largest nuclear weapon ever tested and thankfully not in use, had a yield of 50 mega-tonnes. If dropped over New York City, the entirety of Manhattan would be wiped off the face of the Earth along with 7.6 million dead and 4.1 million injured.

The radiation fallout will permanently alter the DNA of several hundred million and result in a generation of children born with congenital diseases, disabilities, mutations, and more. The ash and smoke that rises as part of the mushroom cloud would settle in the atmosphere, cooling temperatures down and resulting in climatic changes.

Nearby towns and cities would collapse under the pressure of taking care of the survivors and injured as healthcare systems fail. It would be hell on Earth, recreated in multiple areas at the same time. And if enough of these weapons are used, as now possible with MIRVs, then a total collapse of society is also possible.

And that perhaps explains why NATO will not use its own forces in Ukraine, and why Russia will, hopefully, not attack any NATO-allied or Ukrainian target with strategic nuclear weapons. For now, the threat of mutually assured destruction appears to be working as a deterrent against nuclear catastrophe.